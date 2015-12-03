FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CDRL updates on contracts with partners in Bangladesh and Hong Kong
#Apparel & Accessories
December 3, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CDRL updates on contracts with partners in Bangladesh and Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3(Reuters) - CDRL SA :

* Announced on Wednesday conclusion of significant contracts with a foreign partner from Bangladesh, on the basis of individual transactions in the past 12 months

* The total value of the agreements for delivery of goods for spring/summer 2015, autumn/winter 2015 and spring/summer 2016 collections amounted to 7.8 million zlotys ($1.93 million)

* Additionally company informed about conclusion of significant contracts with two foreign partners from Hong Kong, on the basis of individual contracts in the past 12 months

* Total value of transactions amounted to 9.5 million zlotys and 8.9 million zlotys respectively

Source text for Eikon:,,

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0379 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
