BRIEF-CDRL updates on contracts with partners in Bangladesh and Hong Kong

* Announced on Wednesday conclusion of significant contracts with a foreign partner from Bangladesh, on the basis of individual transactions in the past 12 months

* The total value of the agreements for delivery of goods for spring/summer 2015, autumn/winter 2015 and spring/summer 2016 collections amounted to 7.8 million zlotys ($1.93 million)

* Additionally company informed about conclusion of significant contracts with two foreign partners from Hong Kong, on the basis of individual contracts in the past 12 months

* Total value of transactions amounted to 9.5 million zlotys and 8.9 million zlotys respectively

