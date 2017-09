Dec 3 (Reuters) - Wendel Sa

* Reports Q3 consolidated sales of 2,125.4 million euros ($2.25 billion), up 39.9 percent

* Says group company Constantia Flexibles Q3 sales totaled 483.5 million euros, growing 6.2 percent organically Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)