BRIEF-Deminor succeeds in accumulating 5 pct of Spadel share capital

Dec 3(Reuters) - Deminor:

* Said on Wednesday it has been mandated to date by 40 shareholders who accumulate 5 pct of Spadel SA share capital

* The objective of reaching 5 pct of the capital has been reached

* Deminor represents the minority shareholders

* Regardless of the results of the takeover bid, the minority shareholders demand an exceptional dividend of 9 euros ($9.53) per share

* Deminor sees the share value of Spadel share in the range of 113-121 euros

