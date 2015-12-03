FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deminor succeeds in accumulating 5 pct of Spadel share capital
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
December 3, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deminor succeeds in accumulating 5 pct of Spadel share capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3(Reuters) - Deminor:

* Said on Wednesday it has been mandated to date by 40 shareholders who accumulate 5 pct of Spadel SA share capital

* The objective of reaching 5 pct of the capital has been reached

* Deminor represents the minority shareholders

* Regardless of the results of the takeover bid, the minority shareholders demand an exceptional dividend of 9 euros ($9.53) per share

* Deminor sees the share value of Spadel share in the range of 113-121 euros

Source text: bit.ly/1IFsuTW Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9445 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
