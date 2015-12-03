BRIEF-Deminor succeeds in accumulating 5 pct of Spadel share capital

Dec 3(Reuters) - Deminor:
* Said on Wednesday it has been mandated to date by 40 shareholders who accumulate 5 pct of Spadel SA share capital
* The objective of reaching 5 pct of the capital has been reached
* Deminor represents the minority shareholders
* Regardless of the results of the takeover bid, the minority shareholders demand an exceptional dividend of 9 euros ($9.53) per share
* Deminor sees the share value of Spadel share in the range of 113-121 euros
