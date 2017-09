Dec 3 (Reuters) - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ:

* Completes placement of 56.69 million new shares at a price of 0.882 euros each, raising in total around 50 million euros

* Stake sold in accelerated bookbuilding procedure equivalent to 7.495 percent of capital

* Stake sold in accelerated bookbuilding procedure equivalent to 7.495 percent of capital

* Proceeds will be used to finance part of the cost of buying the Puntadiferro shopping mall located in Forli, Italy