BRIEF-Benfica sells its football matches broadcast rights to NOS for up to EUR 400 mln

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :
* Said on Wednesday that it had signed an agreement with Portuguese telecommunications company NOS for sale of broadcasting rights of the Benfica’s Team A home games for the First League and rights to broadcast and distribute Benfica TV channel
* Deal value is of up to 400 million euros ($423 million), payable in annual instalments
* The contract will start from the sports season 2016/2017; it has been signed for an initial duration of 3 years and may be extended to total up to 10 sports seasons
Source text: bit.ly/1SyAefS
Further company coverage:
$1 = 0.9454 euros Gdynia Newsroom