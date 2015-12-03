FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Benfica sells its football matches broadcast rights to NOS for up to EUR 400 mln
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
December 3, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Benfica sells its football matches broadcast rights to NOS for up to EUR 400 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* Said on Wednesday that it had signed an agreement with Portuguese telecommunications company NOS for sale of broadcasting rights of the Benfica’s Team A home games for the First League and rights to broadcast and distribute Benfica TV channel

* Deal value is of up to 400 million euros ($423 million), payable in annual instalments

* The contract will start from the sports season 2016/2017; it has been signed for an initial duration of 3 years and may be extended to total up to 10 sports seasons

Source text: bit.ly/1SyAefS

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9454 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.