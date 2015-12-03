FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley launches sale of 1.75 mln shares in Partners Group Holding - bookrunner
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 3, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley launches sale of 1.75 mln shares in Partners Group Holding - bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding

* Morgan Stanley places 1.75 mln shares in Partners Group through accelerated bookbuilding

* Sale to hedge Morgan Stanley’s exposure under a derivative transaction with firm’s founders

* The derivative transaction concerns shareholdings of 4.1 percent for each of the three founders of partners group

* Credit Suisse is acting as sole bookrunner on share sale of Partners Group Holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.