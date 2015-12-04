FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Astro's shareholders resolve on capital increase
#Entertainment Production
December 4, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF- Astro's shareholders resolve on capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4(Reuters) - Astro SA :

* Said on Thursday it shareholders approved capital increase by 215,000 zlotys ($54,218.99) via issuance of 4.3 million series C shares with nominal value of 0.05 zlotys per share and at a price of 2.20 zlotys per share

* The new shares will be fully subscribed by K&R Enterprises Sp. z o.o. that will cover them by in-kind contribution by transfer the right of perpetual usufruct of real estate in Warsaw, including office and warehouse buildings built on the plot

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9654 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
