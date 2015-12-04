BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen: Kongsberg Evotec withdraws appeal in case against Rolls-Royce

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Kongsberg Evotec AS withdraws appeal in the case against Rolls-Royce

* Rolls-Royce Marine AS had sued Kongsberg Evotec AS for breach of the Marketing Act and claimed a ban on production and sale of certain products for seismic vessels

* In Kongsberg Evotec AS’ view on district court ruling remains unchanged

* Says Kongsberg Evotec decided to withdraw its appeal as it wants to focus on operations and development rather than spend further efforts and resources on a continued court procedure in a challenging period for the maritime industry Source text for Eikon:

