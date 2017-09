Dec 4 (Reuters) - Institut Biophytis SAS :

* Net result amounted to a loss of 995,350 euros ($1.08 million) as of June 30, 2015, compared with loss of 326,431 euros as of June 30, 2014

* As of June 30, 2015, the closing treasury and cash equivalents amounted to 1.6 million euros versus 81,000 euros a year earlier

* H1 current operating loss 869,599 euros versus loss of 311,710 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1N8pVLZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)