FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pandox acquires 18 hotels in Germany for about SEK 3.70 billion
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 7, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pandox acquires 18 hotels in Germany for about SEK 3.70 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pandox AB :

* Said on Saturday had entered into agreement to acquire 18 hotel properties in Germany with a total of 3,415 rooms

* Acquisition price, for which bank financing is secured, amounts to 400 million euros ($434.6 million), corresponding to about 3.70 billion Swedish crowns, on a debt free basis including minority interest

* Acquired hotel portfolio is expected to contribute the equivalent of about 150 million crowns in cash earnings 2016

* Had signed new 25-year revenue based lease agreements with Fattal Hotels for all of the hotels with good rental guarantee levels

* Sellers are the Leopard Group and Fattal Hotels

* Acquisition is made together with Eiendomsspar AS as minority shareholder with 5.1 pct

Source text: bit.ly/1NQoN5j

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9205 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.