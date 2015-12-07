FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MailUp buys 100 pct of Agile Telecom
#Software
December 7, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MailUp buys 100 pct of Agile Telecom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - MailUp SpA :

* Said on Saturday that it signed an agreement with Zoidberg Srl and Gianluca Prontito to acquire 100 percent in Agile Telecom SpA for the total price of 6.0 million euros ($6.52 million)

* 1,993,488 euros of the transaction price to be paid at closing date, 1,206,512 euros to be paid by taking over a Zoidberg debt towards Agile Telecom, 800,000 euros to be paid after that Agile Telecom discloses it FY 2015 income statement, 2.0 million euros to be paid via capital increase

* Transaction is subject to the shareholders’ approval of the capital increase for up to 2 million euros, premium included, by issuing up to 666,667 ordinary shares for the price of 3 euros per share

* Capital increase to be reserved to Agile Telecom shareholders in exchange for 33 percent of Agile Telecom shares

* Agile Telecom SpA is a company specialized in short message service (SMS) solutions for Italian and foreign companies

Source text: bit.ly/1HPFP0Z

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9205 euros Gdynia Newsroom

