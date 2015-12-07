BRIEF-AB Science announces results from Phase 3 trial on masitinib

Dec 7 (Reuters) - AB Science SA :
* Reported on Sunday results from Phase 3 randomized placebo-controlled trial of masitinib in adults with severe systemic mastocytosis unresponsive to optimal symptomatic treatment
* The results showed that masitinib 6 mg/kg/day was superior to optimal symptomatic treatment on the primary efficacy analysis as well as secondary efficacy analyses
* No new safety signals for masitinib were observed in this phase 3 study
* Success in the primary analysis was supported by positive outcomes in all secondary analyses
