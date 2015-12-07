FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AB Science announces results from Phase 3 trial on masitinib
December 7, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AB Science announces results from Phase 3 trial on masitinib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - AB Science SA :

* Reported on Sunday results from Phase 3 randomized placebo-controlled trial of masitinib in adults with severe systemic mastocytosis unresponsive to optimal symptomatic treatment

* The results showed that masitinib 6 mg/kg/day was superior to optimal symptomatic treatment on the primary efficacy analysis as well as secondary efficacy analyses

* No new safety signals for masitinib were observed in this phase 3 study

* Success in the primary analysis was supported by positive outcomes in all secondary analyses

