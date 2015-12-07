FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Onxeo announce Phase 1 trial results of Belinostat with CHOP
December 7, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Onxeo announce Phase 1 trial results of Belinostat with CHOP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Onxeo SA and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals :

* Reported on Sunday complete response in 67 pct of patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma in combination of Belinostat (Beleodaq) and standard CHOP (Cyclophosphamide, Hydroxyl-doxorubicin; Vincristine, and Prednisone)

* Study shows 86 pct objective response rate with 67 pct complete responses in newly diagnosed patients with Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL)

* At full dose intensity the belinostat-chop combination was well-tolerated

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

