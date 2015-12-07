BRIEF-Ata Elektrik says Aciselsan Acipayam stake sale completed - KAP

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Shareholder Ata Elektrik Enerjisi says completes stake sale of 1.2 mln shares representing 11.07 of Aciselsan Acipayam to Verusaturk GSYO at 5.06 lira ($1.75) per share on Wholesale Market of Istanbul Stock Exchange

* Previously announced transfer of 120,000 shares was cancelled in compliance to regulations of Capital Markets Board on venture capital investment fund

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8902 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)