BRIEF-Ata Elektrik says Aciselsan Acipayam stake sale completed - KAP
December 7, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ata Elektrik says Aciselsan Acipayam stake sale completed - KAP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Shareholder Ata Elektrik Enerjisi says completes stake sale of 1.2 mln shares representing 11.07 of Aciselsan Acipayam to Verusaturk GSYO at 5.06 lira ($1.75) per share on Wholesale Market of Istanbul Stock Exchange

* Previously announced transfer of 120,000 shares was cancelled in compliance to regulations of Capital Markets Board on venture capital investment fund

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8902 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

