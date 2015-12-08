FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's FAS approves purchase of 21 pct shares in Sollers-ISUZU JV by Sojitz Corporation
December 8, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's FAS approves purchase of 21 pct shares in Sollers-ISUZU JV by Sojitz Corporation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8(Reuters) -

* Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) approved on Monday application of Sojitz Corporation to acquire 21 pct of voting shares in SOLLERS-ISUZU CJSC, which will bring its total voting shares to 26 pct

* The application was filed on Nov. 13 and FAS determined that the deal will not lead to restriction of competition

* SOLLERS-ISUZU is a joint venture of Russian Sollers and Isuzu Motors Limited

* According to Sollers interim report as at June 30, 2015 it owned a 50 pct stake in SOLLERS-ISUZU

Source text - bit.ly/21LqiWF

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

