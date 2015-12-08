FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Storm Real Estate sells Grifon House in St. Petersburg
December 8, 2015

BRIEF-Storm Real Estate sells Grifon House in St. Petersburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8(Reuters) - Storm Real Estate ASA :

* Announced on Monday that had via subsidiaries entered into an agreement to sell its shares in Pete Ltd which owns CJSC Grifon and thus the Grifon building in St Petersburg

* Total consideration is $13.2 million, which implies a gross property value for Storm Real Estate of $14.1 million , when liquid assets are subtracted and recognised deferred tax is added

* Said this is $2.1 million lower than the book values as at Sept. 30

* Closing date of the transaction is set to Dec. 15

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
