BRIEF-Storm Real Estate sells Grifon House in St. Petersburg

Dec 8(Reuters) - Storm Real Estate ASA :

* Announced on Monday that had via subsidiaries entered into an agreement to sell its shares in Pete Ltd which owns CJSC Grifon and thus the Grifon building in St Petersburg

* Total consideration is $13.2 million, which implies a gross property value for Storm Real Estate of $14.1 million , when liquid assets are subtracted and recognised deferred tax is added

* Said this is $2.1 million lower than the book values as at Sept. 30

* Closing date of the transaction is set to Dec. 15

