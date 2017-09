Dec 8 (Reuters) - Dn Tyre And Rubber Plc :

* Fy ending Sept. 30, 2014 sale of goods of 965.9 million naira versus 1.29 billion naira last year

* Fy ending Sept. 30, 2014 loss before tax of 675.2 million naira versus profit of 759.4 million naira last year