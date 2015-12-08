BRIEF-IMS starts share repurchase program

Dec 8 (Reuters) - IMS SA :

* Said on Monday that it resolved to commence share buyback program that will run until Dec. 31, 2016 in one or several tranches

* Plans to repurchase up to 3,333,333 own shares

* In first tranche of buyback, that is to commence on Dec. 8, company plans to buy back up to 2 million shares

* Proposed by IMS’s management board price per share in first tranche of buyback is 2.15 zloty ($0.54)

