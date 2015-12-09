BRIEF-Indivior sees 2016 revenue of $945-$975 mln, net income of $155-$180 mln 

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc

* Research and development day & preliminary financial guidance 2016

* Development of monthly depot buprenorphine on track for approval in h2 2017

* Sees preliminary financial guidance for 2016 issued with net revenue in a range of $945m-$975m, an operating margin above 30%

* Has agreed to buy back and retire $75m of debt reflecting strong cashflow in 2015

* Sees 2016 net income in a range of $155m-$180m

* Performance in 2015 continues to run well ahead of our plan, which anticipated a more challenging market environment driven by competitive activity - ceo

* Sees projected investment increase of more than $35m in research and development projects in 2016

* These investments will have no impact on sales in 2016

* Debt at year-end is expected to be of order of $635m - $645m, offset by cash of $415m - $425m