#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 9, 2015 / 2:48 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Phumelela Gaming to buy 50 pct of Supabets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Phumelela Gaming And Leisure Ltd

* Acquisition of an interest in Supabets by Phumelela and withdrawal of the cautionary announcement

* Agreed with Supabets SA Holdings and its controlling shareholder to acquire 50 pct of shares in Supabets

* Supabets and AF are currently being restructured which may delay implementation

* Net cash of Supabets is estimated to be r11.5 million, as at 1 March 2015

* Based on forecast financial information indicated by supabets’ management for fy2016 purchase consideration is estimated at r470 million  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
