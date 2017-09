Dec 9 (Reuters) - Vivoline Medical AB :

* Rights issue oversubscribed

* Issue was subscribed to about 71.3 million Swedish crowns ($8.46 million) including subscription commitments, representing subscription rate of about 285 percent

* Receives proceeds of about 23.6 million crowns in the issue

