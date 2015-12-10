FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GO internet plans capital increase and convertible bonds issue
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 10, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GO internet plans capital increase and convertible bonds issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10(Reuters) - GO internet SpA :

* Announced on Wednesday that the extraordinary general meeting resolved to increase the share capital by paying a maximum total amount of 4 million euros ($4.40 million)including share premium

* The capital increase will be carried in one or more instalments through issuance of cum dividend ordinary shares to be offered as an option to all shareholders

* Shareholders additionally approved issuance of convertible bonds with the exclusion of option rights, up to a maximum of 4 million euros, reserved for qualified investors, and simultaneous increase of the share capital exclusively for the conversion of the bonds by issuing warrants with the same dividends and characteristics as ordinary shares outstanding at the issue date

* Capital increase and convertible bonds issue is planned to be carried out by Dec. 31, 2016

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
