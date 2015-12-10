BRIEF-CoGyn Pharmaceuticals updates on reverse merger transaction

Dec 10(Reuters) - CoGyn Pharmaceuticals SA (formerly SPAC I SA) :
* Said on Wednesday it completed another step of reverse merger transaction with US-based CoGyn Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Intends to acquire 33.4 percent stake in CoGyn Pharmaceuticals Inc from investor
* As a result, CoGyn Pharmaceuticals Inc to become company’s unit and to be listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange
* Pledged to pay an advance payment of 10 million zlotys ($2.5 million) for acquisition of CoGyn Pharmaceuticals Inc shares
* Payment was conducted as deduction of investor’s liabilities towards the company
$1 = 3.9532 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom