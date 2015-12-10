FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CoGyn Pharmaceuticals updates on reverse merger transaction
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CoGyn Pharmaceuticals updates on reverse merger transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10(Reuters) - CoGyn Pharmaceuticals SA (formerly SPAC I SA) :

* Said on Wednesday it completed another step of reverse merger transaction with US-based CoGyn Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intends to acquire 33.4 percent stake in CoGyn Pharmaceuticals Inc from investor

* As a result, CoGyn Pharmaceuticals Inc to become company’s unit and to be listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Pledged to pay an advance payment of 10 million zlotys ($2.5 million) for acquisition of CoGyn Pharmaceuticals Inc shares

* Payment was conducted as deduction of investor’s liabilities towards the company

* On previous steps of reverse merger, see:,

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9532 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
