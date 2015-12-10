FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- MolMed updates on Phase I/II TK007 clinical trial
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 10, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF- MolMed updates on Phase I/II TK007 clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Molecular Medicine SpA :

* Announces that results of the study titled “Tracking genetically engineered lymphocytes long-term reveals the dynamics of T-cell immunological memory,” conducted on patients enrolled in the MolMed’s Phase I/II TK007 clinical trial, have been published in “Science Translational Medicine”

* Ten adult patients were studied, in three the suicide gene TK was activated in order to abrogate the graft versus host disease (GvHD) which set in early after the haplo-HSCT. At a follow-up period in the range of 2 to 14 years, all patients were in complete remission, free of GvHD and with a normal immune system

* Furthermore, TK cells were detected in all patients, armed with a still functioning suicide gene

Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4 Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.