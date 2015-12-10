BRIEF- MolMed updates on Phase I/II TK007 clinical trial

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Molecular Medicine SpA :

* Announces that results of the study titled “Tracking genetically engineered lymphocytes long-term reveals the dynamics of T-cell immunological memory,” conducted on patients enrolled in the MolMed’s Phase I/II TK007 clinical trial, have been published in “Science Translational Medicine”

* Ten adult patients were studied, in three the suicide gene TK was activated in order to abrogate the graft versus host disease (GvHD) which set in early after the haplo-HSCT. At a follow-up period in the range of 2 to 14 years, all patients were in complete remission, free of GvHD and with a normal immune system

* Furthermore, TK cells were detected in all patients, armed with a still functioning suicide gene

