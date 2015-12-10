FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-mybet Holding successfully placed its 6.25 pct convertible bond
December 10, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-mybet Holding successfully placed its 6.25 pct convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - mybet Holding SE :

* Said on Wednesday successfully placed its collateralised and guaranteed 6.25 pct convertible bond with a term of five years

* Total of 50 000 debentures were issued at a price of 100.00 euros each, with a total nominal value of 5 million euros ($5.5 million)

* Plans to use additional funds from the convertible bond in particular for expansion of marketing and technology platform of the company, expansion of betting range, acquisition of new customers through increased marketing activities, and advertising of games in the wider context of UEFA Euro 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9102 euros Gdynia Newsroom

