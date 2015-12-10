FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore sees further capex, inventories reductions
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 10, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glencore sees further capex, inventories reductions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc

* Glencore cfo says company focuses on preserving investment grade rating

* Glencore says expects to cut inventories by another $1 billion in 2016

* Ceo says capital expenditure targets expected to go down further

* $3.7 billion target for trading division earnings in the long term

* Glencore cfo says assumes “a couple of u.s. Rate rises” in its 2016 planning and calculation

* Glencore cfo says says inventories are down $2.5 billion in the h2‘15

* Rich countries will help significantly cut costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

