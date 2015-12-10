FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Smiths: MS cautious on commodity-exposed John Crane unit
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 10, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Smiths: MS cautious on commodity-exposed John Crane unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group down c.2 pct & biggest loser on Stoxx 600 Industrial Goods & Services after Morgan Stanley sounds a warning bell about co’s commodity-exposed John Crane unit

** MS cuts stock to “underweight” from “equal weight” & slashes TP to 890p from 1080p

** 7 of 18 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 5 “hold” and 6 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 1055p

** Market has been too generous with its expectations from John Crane in 2016-17 & co’s biggest division not immune to the severe margin down cycle being priced in at oil & gas industry peers, MS says

** Engineers serving commodity cos in a fix as oil firms across the globe continue to slash expenditure & put projects on hold due to drastic fall in crude oil prices

** Unsurprisingly, Smiths’ stock down 10 pct YTD

** John Crane unit, whose clients include BP Plc and Chevron Corp, makes mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialised filtration systems (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.