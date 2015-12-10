BUZZ-Smiths: MS cautious on commodity-exposed John Crane unit

** British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group down c.2 pct & biggest loser on Stoxx 600 Industrial Goods & Services after Morgan Stanley sounds a warning bell about co’s commodity-exposed John Crane unit

** MS cuts stock to “underweight” from “equal weight” & slashes TP to 890p from 1080p

** 7 of 18 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 5 “hold” and 6 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 1055p

** Market has been too generous with its expectations from John Crane in 2016-17 & co’s biggest division not immune to the severe margin down cycle being priced in at oil & gas industry peers, MS says

** Engineers serving commodity cos in a fix as oil firms across the globe continue to slash expenditure & put projects on hold due to drastic fall in crude oil prices

** Unsurprisingly, Smiths’ stock down 10 pct YTD

** John Crane unit, whose clients include BP Plc and Chevron Corp, makes mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialised filtration systems (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)