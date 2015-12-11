FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SYGNIS completes rights offering and private placement
#Healthcare
December 11, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SYGNIS completes rights offering and private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11(Reuters) - SYGNIS AG :

* Said on Thursday successfully completed rights offering and private placement

* Total number of 2,962,552 shares were placed at a subscription price of 1.90 euros per share

* Rights offering and private placement raise 5.6 million euros ($6 million)

* Gross proceeds secure funds for working capital needs

* Major shareholder Genetrix S.L., Spain, contributes 0.6 million euros in kind by swapping its shareholder loan into equity

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9142 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
