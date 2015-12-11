BRIEF-SYGNIS completes rights offering and private placement

Dec 11(Reuters) - SYGNIS AG :
* Said on Thursday successfully completed rights offering and private placement
* Total number of 2,962,552 shares were placed at a subscription price of 1.90 euros per share
* Rights offering and private placement raise 5.6 million euros ($6 million)
* Gross proceeds secure funds for working capital needs
* Major shareholder Genetrix S.L., Spain, contributes 0.6 million euros in kind by swapping its shareholder loan into equity
