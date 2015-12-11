FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Datalogic enters into the UHF-RFID technology
#Office Equipment
December 11, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Datalogic enters into the UHF-RFID technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11(Reuters) - Datalogic SpA :

* Announced on Thursday the signature of a contract for the acquisition of 20 pct of CAEN RFID Srl, a Tuscan company at the forefront of RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) in the UHF (Ultra High Frequency) band

* Datalogic will become a shareholder of CAEN RFID through a increase of 550,000 euros ($601,810)

* Datalogic will finance the operation with own founds

* Companies also signed a commercial agreement that includes, among others, the combined development of new products, the use of CAEN RFID’s components by Datalogic for the manufacturing of its products and the distribution of CAEN RFID’s products with Datalogic brand

$1 = 0.9139 euros Gdynia Newsroom

