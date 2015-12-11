FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skistar reports record high bookings, offered to buy Austrian resort
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Skistar reports record high bookings, offered to buy Austrian resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Skistar AB

* Says record high bookings in Sweden, Norway this season, 12 pct higher than the same time last year

* Says has been offered to buy ski resort St Johann in Austria

* Says been offered to participate in a preferential share issue of EUR 10 mln to own about 68 percent of shares in the company St Johanner Bergbahnen GmbH

* Says the establishment in the Alps and St Johann as a developing, exciting step for our business model Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
