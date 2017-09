Dec 11 (Reuters) - * Oslo Bourse says Schibsted B shares, Bakkafrost and Avance Gas added to OBX index from Dec 18, BW LPG, Aker Solutions and Fred Olsen Energy removed * OBX index consists of Oslo Bourse 25 most traded shares * OBX is semi-annually revised For full list of OBX companies click here: here (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)