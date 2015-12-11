FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cathexis says intends to buy ISG for 70.8 mln stg
December 11, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cathexis says intends to buy ISG for 70.8 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Cathexis UK Holdings Limited :

* Offer for ISG Plc

* Under terms of offer, holders of ISG shares who accept offer will be entitled to receive 143 pence in cash for each ISG share

* Intends to make a cash offer for entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of ISG Plc

* Offer price values isg at about 70.8 million stg in aggregate and represents a premium of approximately 17.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

