Dec 11 (Reuters) - :

* Year ended Sept. 30, 2015 loss of 67.5 million naira versus loss of 1.32 billion naira last year

* Year ended Sept. 30, 2015 net interest loss of 1.57 billion naira versus net interest loss of 1.53 billion naira last year Source : bit.ly/1Z2I8Ca Further company coverage: