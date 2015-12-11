FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Makora buys 26.62 pct stake in Metanel
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
December 11, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Makora buys 26.62 pct stake in Metanel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA :

* Said on Thursday that it acquired 3,715,876 shares of Metanel SA representing a 26.62 percent stake in Metanel for 2,000 zlotys ($504)

* The company plans to gain controlling stake in Metanel

* Parties signed letter of intent concerning acquisition on June 24 [ID: nFWN0ZA05E]

* Metanel is engaged in operations related to power generation, distribution of electricity, and production of heat, among others

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9690 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.