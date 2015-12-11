FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg might buy back up to 10% shares
December 11, 2015

BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg might buy back up to 10% shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11(Reuters) -

* Bank Saint Petersburg might buy back up to 10 pct of its own shares from the market, the bank said on Thursday

* Supervisory board will determine the amount of shares to be bought back on Dec. 18

* “If the initiative comes from the issuer, then, by law, the bank can buy back maximum 10 percent”, representative of the bank told Reuters

* Based on current stock price 10 pct of the bank’s shares are valued at about 2 billion roubles ($28.68 million)

$1 = 69.7450 roubles Reporting in Moscow by Oksana Kobzeva, translated by Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
