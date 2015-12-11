Burundi airport open but some airlines scrap flights - presidency

NAIROBI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bujumbura airport is still open but some airlines have cancelled flights, an adviser to Burundi’s president said on Friday, after gunmen attacked military bases in the capital in the early hours of the morning.

“Bujumbura airport is not closed but some airlines have cancelled their flights to Bujumbura,” presidential media adviser Willy Nyamitwe told Reuters in a brief message after Kenya Airways and RwandAir both scrapped scheduled flights. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Hugh Lawson)