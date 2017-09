FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - ** Online pet food retailer Zooplus expects lower gross margins in 2016 due to constant price pressure, CFO Andreas Grandinger tells Euro am Sonntag

** Sales growth is top priority, current profitability in second place, Grandinger says

** Costs will rise more slowly than sales because logistics offer cost-cutting potential -CFO

** Savings will be reinvested in growth -CFO