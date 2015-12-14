FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GC Rieber Shipping to seek recovery of claims from Dolphin Group
#Bankruptcy News
December 14, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GC Rieber Shipping to seek recovery of claims from Dolphin Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - GC Rieber Shipping ASA :

* Says Dolphin Group  has not succeeded in restructuring company and will therefore file a petition for bankruptcy

* Says GC Rieber Shipping has had three vessels on long term contract to Dolphin and will immediately initiate a process to evaluate alternatives for employment of its seismic fleet

* The company’s outstanding receivables amount to about $20 million

* Will seek to recover outstanding and future claims and losses from the estate

* It is uncertain to which extent demands will result in significant coverage

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
