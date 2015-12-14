FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-European private equity firm Cinven to buy footwear brand Kurt Geiger
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-European private equity firm Cinven to buy footwear brand Kurt Geiger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) -

* European private equity firm cinven says has agreed to acquire kurt geiger from sycamore partners for an undisclosed sum

* Cinven eyes further expansion opportunities, both through in-market consolidation, digitisation strategy and international growth, including further rollout in Asia and Australia, as well as in UK’s footwear market: an 8 billion pound market with 3 pct annual forecast growth

* Sees potential to expand KG’s own brand offering into adjacent categories including the children’s footwear segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.