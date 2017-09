Dec 14 (Reuters) - IGE+XAO SA :

* Reports FY total revenue of 27.3 million euros ($30.1 million) vs 26.3 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit allocated to the group amounts to 5.3 million euros vs 5.1 million euros a year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1QGWRQj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)