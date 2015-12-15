FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding: results of rights offering
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 15, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding: results of rights offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15(Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Announced on Monday results of rights offering

* Offering will increase equity capital by 133.8 million Swiss francs ($136.27 million), thereof 49.6 million Swiss francs from gross cash proceeds and 84.2 million Swiss francs from conversion of loan from major shareholder into equity

* Until the end of subscription period 66.6 pct of the subscription rights were exercised

* Shares for which rights were not exercised were purchased by Samih O. Sawiris, through controlled entity (SOS Holding), for an aggregate amount of 44.7 million Swiss francs

* As result of transaction, Samih O. Sawiris personally and through controlled entities, will now own 72.6 pct of all issued shares of the company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9819 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.