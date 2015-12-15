FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sonae Capital sells entire stake in Aqualuz
December 15, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sonae Capital sells entire stake in Aqualuz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sonae Capital SA :

* Said on Monday it has sold its entire stake in Aqualuz - Turismo e Lazer, Lda - the company that operates Aqualuz Suite Hotel Lagos

* Stake was sold to Efanor Investimentos SGPS SA, company held by Efanor Group with a 62.6 pct direct and indirect shareholding of Sonae Capital

* The sale was executed for the price of one euro, based on evaluation report produced by a third party

* Transaction produces a negative impact of 1.11 million euros ($1.22 million) at the consolidated equity of Sonae Capital

Source text: bit.ly/1Nu53yQ

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9069 euros Gdynia Newsroom

