FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Group of ACE's executives to sell shares to GRUPO INDUSTRIAL SALTILLO in tender offer
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Group of ACE's executives to sell shares to GRUPO INDUSTRIAL SALTILLO in tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Automotive Components Europe SA (ACE) :

* Said on Monday that group its senior executive officers reached agreement with GRUPO INDUSTRIAL SALTILLO, S.A.B. de C.C., (offeror) specifying the terms of their long-term cooperation concerning ACE’s strategy and strengthening its market position in case the offeror would acquire control over ACE as the result of the tender offer

* Received an information that Casting Brake S.L., an entity controlled by certain executive members of the ACE’s board, on Dec. 14 did reply to the offer by submitting for sale 2,430,607 of ACE’s shares held

* The tender offer for ACE’s shares was announced by GRUPO INDUSTRIAL SALTILLO, S.A.B. de C.C. as an offeror on Oct. 27

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.