BRIEF-Metro CEO says Christmas trade as expected so far
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 15, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Metro CEO says Christmas trade as expected so far

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Metro Ag

* Ceo says expects imminent closure of sale of vietnam cash and carry business

* Metro ceo says targets positive ebit for real hypermarkets in 2015/16

* Metro cfo expects negative currency impact on 2015/16 ebit of up to 80 million euros

* Metro ceo expects to expand cash and carry business to a new country by 2017 at the latest

* Metro ceo says christmas business in line with expectations although 70 percent of volume still to come Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
