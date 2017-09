Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italian luxury goods group Prada:

* CFO tells analyst call group is confident it can regain path of growth

* CFO says idea of delisting company in the face of falling share price has never been considered

* CFO says to limit store openings to about 10 next year

* CEO says group will work to reduce price gaps for its products across different regions Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)