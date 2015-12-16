FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Steilmann adjusts group forecast for 2015
December 16, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Steilmann adjusts group forecast for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16(Reuters) - Steilmann SE :

* Unusual mild weather affected group companies of Steilmann SE; as a result, the group revenues and earnings forecast of Steilmann SE needs to be adjusted

* Forecast to grow revenues by a low-single digit percentage rate and to increase the adjusted EBITDA by a low-double digit percentage rate compared to the combined profit and loss account for 2014, as published in the IPO securities prospectus, will not be reached

* Expects FY revenues on previous year’s level and an adjusted EBITDA of around 40 million - 45 million euros ($43.76 million - $49.23 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9140 euros Gdynia Newsroom

