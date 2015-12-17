FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alpiq balances performance of decommissioning and waste disposal funds via annual costs of KKG and KKL
December 17, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alpiq balances performance of decommissioning and waste disposal funds via annual costs of KKG and KKL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17(Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG :

* Said on Wednesday it balances the performance of decommissioning and waste disposal funds via annual costs of KKG and KKL

* Two nuclear power plants Goesgen and Leibstadt will enter their entitlements to decommissioning and waste disposal funds in their balance sheets on basis of market values

* Book value of funds, as it appears in balance sheets of the two power plants KKG and KKL, will be directly correlated with the funds’ performance

* Market fluctuations of the funds will be fully included in the calculation of the annual costs of KKG and KKL

* Shareholders reimburse these costs to power plants in return for generated electricity according to their share of equity

* Change of method will not impact Alpiq’s net result

* Balancing via the annual costs will result in cash outflow

* Expects a below-average fund performance for 2015

Source text - bit.ly/1P8vJbj

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

