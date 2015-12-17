FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ACE updates on tender offer announced by Grupo Industrial Saltillo
December 17, 2015

BRIEF-ACE updates on tender offer announced by Grupo Industrial Saltillo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Automotive Components Europe SA (ACE) :

* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 16 all participants of the management incentive scheme for senior executives of ACE and its subsidiaries submitted for sale all shares acquired by them within the scheme to the tender offer announced on Oct. 27 by Grupo Industrial Saltillo, S.A.B. de C.C.

* Casting Brake S.L., entity controlled by certain executive members of the board of ACE, on Dec. 16 submitted additional 4,716 shares of ACE for sale under tender offer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
