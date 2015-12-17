FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AstraZeneca sees Acerta drug superior to AbbVie/J&J's Imbruvica
#Market News
December 17, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca sees Acerta drug superior to AbbVie/J&J's Imbruvica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc tells reporters in conference call:

* Executive says Acerta drug more specific than AbbVie/J&J drug, leading to better side effect profile; also hits target harder, which may well translate into better efficacy

* CEO says no comment on pricing plans for Acerta cancer drug

* Ceo says Acerta drug sales will be additional to $45 billion group sales forecast for 2023 announced last year

* Ceo says acquiring Acerta stake was a competitive process

* Ceo says Acerta completes transformation in oncology, wouldn’t expect many more cancer deals Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)

