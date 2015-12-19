FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-Commerzbank says banking supervision, regulation should be combined - Boersen-Zeitung
December 19, 2015

MEDIA-Commerzbank says banking supervision, regulation should be combined - Boersen-Zeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - ** Banking regulation and supervision should be merged or combined, Stefan Schmittmann, Commerzbank’s chief risk officer, tells Boersen-Zeitung in an interview

** The global and regional framework is so complex as to make it “extremely difficult to steer a bank in a reasonable way”, he says

** “Put regulation ... and supervision in one hand and not in several,” he is quoted as saying.

$1 = 0.9206 euros Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton

